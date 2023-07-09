Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $92.87

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $92.87 and traded as high as $171.05. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $169.37, with a volume of 5,281,323 shares changing hands.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.52.

Get Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $19,141,120,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.