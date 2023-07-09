Contrasting Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) and Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA)

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) and Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Alamos Gold has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vizsla Silver has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alamos Gold and Vizsla Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alamos Gold 10.58% 4.98% 3.71% Vizsla Silver N/A -6.89% -6.64%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alamos Gold 0 3 1 0 2.25 Vizsla Silver 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Alamos Gold and Vizsla Silver, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Alamos Gold presently has a consensus target price of $16.75, indicating a potential upside of 44.27%. Vizsla Silver has a consensus target price of $3.04, indicating a potential upside of 161.85%. Given Vizsla Silver’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vizsla Silver is more favorable than Alamos Gold.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alamos Gold and Vizsla Silver’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alamos Gold $821.20 million 5.60 $37.10 million $0.24 48.38 Vizsla Silver N/A N/A -$12.17 million ($0.06) -19.33

Alamos Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Vizsla Silver. Vizsla Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alamos Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.2% of Alamos Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.9% of Vizsla Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Alamos Gold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Vizsla Silver shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alamos Gold beats Vizsla Silver on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada. Further, it holds interest in Quartz Mountain project located in the Oregon United states. Alamos Gold Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and coper deposits. Its flagship project is the Panuco-Copala silver gold district located in Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp. and changed its name to Vizsla Silver Corp. in February 2021. Vizsla Silver Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

