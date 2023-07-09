Contrasting Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) and BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ)

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Free Report) and BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dollarama and BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dollarama N/A N/A N/A $2.04 32.19 BJ’s Wholesale Club $19.32 billion 0.44 $513.18 million $3.78 16.87

BJ’s Wholesale Club has higher revenue and earnings than Dollarama. BJ’s Wholesale Club is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dollarama, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dollarama 0 2 0 0 2.00 BJ’s Wholesale Club 1 6 8 0 2.47

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Dollarama and BJ’s Wholesale Club, as provided by MarketBeat.

Dollarama currently has a consensus price target of $93.94, indicating a potential upside of 43.11%. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus price target of $74.40, indicating a potential upside of 16.71%. Given Dollarama’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Dollarama is more favorable than BJ’s Wholesale Club.

Profitability

This table compares Dollarama and BJ’s Wholesale Club’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dollarama N/A N/A N/A BJ’s Wholesale Club 2.64% 53.66% 8.30%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.4% of Dollarama shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.0% of BJ’s Wholesale Club shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of BJ’s Wholesale Club shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BJ’s Wholesale Club beats Dollarama on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dollarama



Dollarama Inc. operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc. in September 2009. Dollarama Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Mount Royal,Canada.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club



BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app. The company was formerly known as Beacon Holding Inc. and changed its name to BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. in February 2018. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.

