Contrasting iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) & VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH)

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Free Report) and VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Free Report) are both small-cap manufacturing companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF pays an annual dividend of $1.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. VanEck Retail ETF pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF alerts:

Risk and Volatility

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VanEck Retail ETF has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A VanEck Retail ETF N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF and VanEck Retail ETF’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.8% of VanEck Retail ETF shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF and VanEck Retail ETF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF N/A N/A N/A VanEck Retail ETF N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF and VanEck Retail ETF, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF 0 15 2 0 2.42 VanEck Retail ETF 0 5 0 0 2.73

Given iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF is more favorable than VanEck Retail ETF.

About iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Sustainable Impact index. The fund tracks an index composed of companies whose revenues are driven by products and services that address at least one of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals. SDG was launched on Apr 20, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

About VanEck Retail ETF

(Free Report)

The VanEck Retail ETF (RTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Retail 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 25 largest US-listed companies that derive most of their revenue from retail. RTH was launched on May 2, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.