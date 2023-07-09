Contrasting Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) and Nanoco Group (OTCMKTS:NNOCF)

Nanoco Group (OTCMKTS:NNOCF – Free Report) and Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Nanoco Group and Lam Research’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nanoco Group N/A N/A N/A Lam Research 26.08% 66.54% 27.20%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.5% of Lam Research shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Lam Research shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nanoco Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Lam Research 0 6 13 0 2.68

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nanoco Group and Lam Research, as provided by MarketBeat.

Lam Research has a consensus price target of $505.00, indicating a potential downside of 18.27%. Given Lam Research’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lam Research is more favorable than Nanoco Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nanoco Group and Lam Research’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nanoco Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lam Research $17.23 billion 4.82 $4.61 billion $35.91 17.21

Lam Research has higher revenue and earnings than Nanoco Group.

Summary

Lam Research beats Nanoco Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nanoco Group

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of novel nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots consisting of fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and µLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; HEATWAVE quantum dots to use in the sensor industry; and VIVODOTS nanoparticles for medical and veterinary applications. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Japan, Singapore, Holland, France, Taiwan, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United States. The company was formerly known as Evolutec Group plc and changed its name to Nanoco Group plc in April 2009. Nanoco Group plc was founded in 2001 and is based in Runcorn, the United Kingdom.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products. It also provides SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition products; and Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition products for dielectric film solutions. In addition, the company offers Flex for dielectric etch applications; Kiyo for conductor etch applications; Syndion for through-silicon via etch applications; and Versys metal products for metal etch processes. Further, it provides Coronus bevel clean products to enhance die yield; Da Vinci, DV-Prime, EOS, and SP series products to address various wafer cleaning applications; and Metryx mass metrology systems for high precision in-line mass measurement in semiconductor wafer manufacturing. The company sells its products and services to semiconductors industry in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and internationally. Lam Research Corporation was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

