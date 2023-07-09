Contrasting Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL) and Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL – Free Report) and Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Magic Empire Global and Oportun Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magic Empire Global N/A N/A N/A Oportun Financial -22.61% -16.66% -2.62%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Magic Empire Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of Oportun Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 63.0% of Magic Empire Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Oportun Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magic Empire Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Oportun Financial 0 2 3 0 2.60

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Magic Empire Global and Oportun Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Oportun Financial has a consensus price target of $8.33, indicating a potential upside of 52.07%. Given Oportun Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oportun Financial is more favorable than Magic Empire Global.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Magic Empire Global and Oportun Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magic Empire Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Oportun Financial $952.50 million 0.19 -$77.74 million ($6.74) -0.81

Magic Empire Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oportun Financial.

About Magic Empire Global

Magic Empire Global Limited engages in the provision of corporate finance advisory services and underwriting services in Hong Kong. The company provides initial public offering sponsorship, financial and independent financial advisory, financial advisory, post-listing compliance advisory, and underwriting services to corporations. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans and credit cards. The company serves customers through online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

