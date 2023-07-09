Contrasting Pinnacle Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:PINWF) & UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Pinnacle Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:PINWF – Free Report) and UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.3% of UFP Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of UFP Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pinnacle Renewable Energy and UFP Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle Renewable Energy N/A N/A N/A UFP Industries 7.02% 24.92% 17.09%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle Renewable Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A UFP Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Pinnacle Renewable Energy and UFP Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

UFP Industries has a consensus target price of $104.40, suggesting a potential upside of 14.12%. Given UFP Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe UFP Industries is more favorable than Pinnacle Renewable Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pinnacle Renewable Energy and UFP Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle Renewable Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A UFP Industries $9.63 billion 0.59 $692.65 million $9.97 9.18

UFP Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Pinnacle Renewable Energy.

Summary

UFP Industries beats Pinnacle Renewable Energy on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinnacle Renewable Energy

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power. It also owns and operates the Westview port facility at Prince Rupert for the storage, handling, and loading of third party wood pellets. The company was formerly known as Pinnacle Renewable Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. in December 2018. Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products. This segment also offers wood plastic composites, composite decking, and related decking accessories, including non-wood railing systems, balusters, post caps, and other products, as well as pre-painted and primed shiplap and project boards. The Packaging segment provides custom and structural packaging products, pallets, corrugate, foam, labels, strapping, and films. The construction segment offers roof trusses, cut and shaped lumbers, plywood, oriented strand boards, and dimensional lumbers; engineered wood components, including roof and floor trusses, wall panels, I-joists, and lumber packages; and alternate materials components, such as metal trusses, sheathed and pre-finished light gauge metal wall panels, aluminum decks, and rail accessories, as well as distributes siding, electrical, and plumbing products. This segment also engages in the manufacture of components; design, manufacture, and supply of wood forms and related products to set or form concrete for structures, such as parking garages, stadiums, and other infrastructure projects. It also offers interior fixtures, millwork, and casework for retail and commercial structures. The company was formerly known as Universal Forest Products, Inc. and changed its name to UFP Industries, Inc. in April 2020. UFP Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

