ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Upgraded at HSBC

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CNVVY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 220 ($2.79) to GBX 225 ($2.86) in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ConvaTec Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 305 ($3.87) to GBX 290 ($3.68) in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 295 ($3.74) to GBX 300 ($3.81) in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.50.

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

ConvaTec Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CNVVY opened at $10.65 on Friday. ConvaTec Group has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $12.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.00.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products and technologies worldwide. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.