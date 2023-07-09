Cormark Raises Information Services (TSE:ISV) Price Target to C$31.00

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Cormark from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Information Services from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. CIBC raised Information Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Information Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Information Services Price Performance

Shares of ISV stock opened at C$24.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$441.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Information Services has a 1-year low of C$19.12 and a 1-year high of C$25.50.

Information Services Announces Dividend

Information Services ( TSE:ISV Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$49.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$48.20 million. Information Services had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 15.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Information Services will post 1.9009146 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Information Services’s payout ratio is 47.92%.

Information Services Company Profile

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

