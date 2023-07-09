Cormark Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tecsys in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 4th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Tecsys’ current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Tecsys’ FY2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get Tecsys alerts:

Tecsys Price Performance

Shares of TCS opened at C$29.91 on Friday. Tecsys has a 12-month low of C$23.75 and a 12-month high of C$41.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The stock has a market cap of C$436.09 million, a PE ratio of 199.40 and a beta of 0.56.

Tecsys Announces Dividend

About Tecsys

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

(Free Report)

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.