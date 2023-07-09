Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CJREF. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.30 to C$1.90 in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Shares of CJREF stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.60.

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $292.53 million during the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 56.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

