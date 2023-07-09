Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Boosted by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,077 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. William Blair began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.32.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,585. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COST opened at $525.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $512.53 and a 200-day moving average of $497.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $564.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.