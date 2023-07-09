Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) PT Lowered to $27.00

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CUZ. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cousins Properties presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.89.
Cousins Properties Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $23.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $31.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.15.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,940,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,303,000 after buying an additional 315,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,906,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,603,000 after buying an additional 412,779 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 3.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,758,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,009,000 after buying an additional 332,958 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,465,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,999,000 after buying an additional 73,517 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,735,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,763,000 after buying an additional 119,928 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cousins Properties Company Profile
Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.
