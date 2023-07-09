Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 376.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in PepsiCo by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after purchasing an additional 286,169 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $183.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.98 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $252.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays raised their price target on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.