Critical Analysis: Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) and Digipath (OTCMKTS:DIGP)

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) and Digipath (OTCMKTS:DIGP) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intertek Group 1 2 2 0 2.20 Digipath 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intertek Group presently has a consensus price target of $4,700.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9,110.27%. Given Intertek Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Intertek Group is more favorable than Digipath.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intertek Group N/A N/A N/A Digipath -73.57% N/A -122.08%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intertek Group and Digipath’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Intertek Group and Digipath’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intertek Group $3.95 billion 2.08 $357.30 million N/A N/A Digipath $2.70 million 0.24 -$2.06 million ($0.02) -0.39

Intertek Group has higher revenue and earnings than Digipath.

Risk and Volatility

Intertek Group has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digipath has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Intertek Group beats Digipath on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intertek Group

(Free Report)

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification. This segment serves a range of industries, including textiles, footwear, toys, hardlines, home appliances, consumer electronics, information and communication technology, automotive, aerospace, lighting, building products, industrial and renewable energy products, food and hospitality, healthcare and beauty, and pharmaceuticals. The Trade segment provides cargo inspection, analytical assessment, calibration, and related research and technical services to the petroleum and biofuels industries; inspection services to governments and regulatory bodies to support trade activities; and analytical and testing services to agricultural trading companies and growers. The Resources segment offers technical inspection, asset integrity management, analytical testing, and ongoing training services for the oil, gas, nuclear, and power industries. This segment also provides a range of ATIC service solutions to the mining and minerals exploration industries covering the resource supply chain from exploration and resource development, through to production, shipping, and commercial settlement. The company also offers cyber security services. Intertek Group plc was founded in 1885 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Digipath

(Free Report)

Digipath, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cannabis and hemp lab testing services in Las Vegas and Nevada licensed medical marijuana enterprises. It also provides testing, cannabis education and training, and cannabis news coverage to the cannabis industry. In addition, the company operates as a testing laboratory facility for cannabis, cannabis infused products, hemp, and other botanical nutraceuticals to serve growers, dispensaries, caregivers, producers, patients, and end users of cannabis and botanical products. Further, its labs screens medicinal and recreational cannabis for harmful contaminants, including residual solvents; moisture; water activity; visual inspection; pesticides; heavy metals, such as mercury, arsenic, lead, cadmium, chromium, and nickel; biological toxins comprising aflatoxin and ocratoxins; and microbial contaminants consisting of E. coli, salmonella, coliforms, aspergillus, gram negative bacteria, total aerobic bacteria, and mold and yeast. Digipath, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

