Critical Comparison: Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN) versus Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS)

Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN) and Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Rain Oncology and Pyxis Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rain Oncology 0 10 2 0 2.17 Pyxis Oncology 0 0 3 0 3.00

Rain Oncology currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,417.86%. Pyxis Oncology has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 455.56%. Given Rain Oncology’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Rain Oncology is more favorable than Pyxis Oncology.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rain Oncology N/A N/A -$75.72 million ($2.60) -0.43 Pyxis Oncology N/A N/A -$120.72 million ($3.22) -0.78

This table compares Rain Oncology and Pyxis Oncology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Pyxis Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rain Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Rain Oncology and Pyxis Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rain Oncology N/A -81.40% -69.34% Pyxis Oncology N/A -60.85% -50.47%

Volatility & Risk

Rain Oncology has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pyxis Oncology has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.1% of Rain Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.2% of Pyxis Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Rain Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Pyxis Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rain Oncology beats Pyxis Oncology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rain Oncology



Rain Oncology Inc., a late-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers to genetically select patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of MDM2-p53 complex that reactivates p53. The company was formerly known as Rain Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Rain Oncology Inc. in December 2022. Rain Oncology Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

About Pyxis Oncology



Pyxis Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without driver mutations/translocations, breast cancer, endometrial cancer, thyroid cancer, kidney cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. The company's antibody drug conjugate product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational human immunoglobulin G1 isotype site-specifically conjugated, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for solid tumors, including NSCLC, hormone receptor-positive breast cancer, ovarian cancer, thyroid cancer, pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, soft tissue sarcoma, hepatocellular carcinoma, and kidney cancer. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

