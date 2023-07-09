Critical Comparison: Towngas Smart Energy (OTCMKTS:TGASF) vs. Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF)

Towngas Smart Energy (OTCMKTS:TGASF – Free Report) and Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Towngas Smart Energy and Superior Plus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Towngas Smart Energy N/A N/A N/A Superior Plus N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.3% of Towngas Smart Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.9% of Superior Plus shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Towngas Smart Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Superior Plus 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Towngas Smart Energy and Superior Plus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Superior Plus has a consensus price target of $13.10, suggesting a potential upside of 85.53%. Given Superior Plus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Superior Plus is more favorable than Towngas Smart Energy.

Dividends

Towngas Smart Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.2%. Superior Plus pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Towngas Smart Energy pays out 20.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Superior Plus pays out 312.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Towngas Smart Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Towngas Smart Energy and Superior Plus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Towngas Smart Energy N/A N/A N/A $0.40 1.11 Superior Plus N/A N/A N/A $0.19 36.80

Towngas Smart Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Superior Plus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Superior Plus beats Towngas Smart Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Towngas Smart Energy

Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, sells and distributes piped gas in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments, Sales and Distribution of Piped Gas and Related Products; Gas Connection; and Extended Business. It engages in the provision of natural gas and related services; construction of gas pipelines; sale of gas related household appliances; and other value-added services. The company also offers financing and engineering works services, smart energy solutions, and upstream and midstream services; and operates vehicle gas refilling stations. The company was formerly known as Towngas China Company Limited and changed its name to Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited in December 2021. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in North Point, Hong Kong. Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited is a subsidiary of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane). The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes propane gas and liquid fuels primarily in the Eastern United States, the Midwest, and California to retail customers, including residential and commercial customers. The Canadian Propane segment distributes propane gas and liquid fuels across Canada to retail customers, including residential and commercial customers. The Wholesale Propane segment supplies propane gas for the Canadian Propane and the U.S. Propane segments, as well as propane and other natural gas liquids to third-party wholesale customers in Canada and the United States. Superior Plus Corp. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

