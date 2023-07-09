Critical Contrast: Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) vs. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF)

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Free Report) and NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Healthcare Realty Trust and NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Realty Trust $1.12 billion 6.34 $40.90 million ($0.20) -93.50 NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A ($0.56) -8.65

Healthcare Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. Healthcare Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Realty Trust -7.88% -1.41% -0.77% NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

This table compares Healthcare Realty Trust and NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Healthcare Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.9%. Healthcare Realty Trust pays out -620.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust pays out -155.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.5% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.5% of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Healthcare Realty Trust and NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Realty Trust 0 4 3 0 2.43 NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00

Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $23.80, suggesting a potential upside of 27.27%. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 91.12%. Given NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Healthcare Realty Trust.

Summary

Healthcare Realty Trust beats NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

(Free Report)

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at March 31, 2023, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 233 income-producing properties and 18.6 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. The REIT's portfolio of medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals is characterized by long-term indexed leases and stable occupancies. With a fully integrated and aligned senior management team, the REIT leverages over 300 professionals in ten offices in eight countries to serve as a long-term real estate partner to leading healthcare operators.

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.