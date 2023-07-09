Cryo-Cell International (CCEL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Free Report) will release its earnings data on Monday, July 10th.
Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cryo-Cell International had a net margin of 8.76% and a negative return on equity of 5,669.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.82 million during the quarter.
Cryo-Cell International Stock Performance
Cryo-Cell International stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. Cryo-Cell International has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $8.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.44. The company has a market cap of $53.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.33.
Cryo-Cell International Company Profile
Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.
