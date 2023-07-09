Cryo-Cell International (CCEL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Free Report) will release its earnings data on Monday, July 10th.

Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cryo-Cell International had a net margin of 8.76% and a negative return on equity of 5,669.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.82 million during the quarter.

Cryo-Cell International Stock Performance

Cryo-Cell International stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. Cryo-Cell International has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $8.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.44. The company has a market cap of $53.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cryo-Cell International Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cryo-Cell International stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cryo-Cell International, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:CCEL Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Cryo-Cell International at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.

Featured Articles

