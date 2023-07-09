CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of CSP from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

CSP Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ CSPI opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average is $11.91. CSP has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $14.98. The firm has a market cap of $54.77 million, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.18.

CSP Increases Dividend

CSP ( NASDAQ:CSPI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 8.20%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from CSP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. CSP’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph R. Nerges purchased 2,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $33,273.18. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 599,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,451,217.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 6,827 shares of company stock valued at $83,904 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSP

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CSP by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in CSP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CSP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in CSP by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in CSP by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

About CSP

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

