CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 165.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,578 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 101,926.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300,381 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $621,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CSX by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,768,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,324,955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044,645 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in CSX by 395.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,204 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CSX by 104.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,626,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,853 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.88.

CSX stock opened at $33.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $67.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $34.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.29.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

