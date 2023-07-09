CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CTP in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Societe Generale upgraded CTP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Get CTP alerts:

CTP Stock Performance

CTPVF stock opened at C$15.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.54. CTP has a twelve month low of C$15.00 and a twelve month high of C$15.00.

CTP Company Profile

CTP N.V. owns, develops, manages, and leases logistics and industrial real estate properties in Central, Western, and Eastern Europe. The company offers various building for small and growing businesses, global enterprises, built to suit, and other offices. It also develops urban parks which are harbour mixed-use building and space types, such as premium offices, retail stores, office services, public spaces, and other amenities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CTP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.