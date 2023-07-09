Currys (OTCMKTS:DSITF) PT Lowered to GBX 53

Currys (OTCMKTS:DSITF – Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 65 ($0.82) to GBX 53 ($0.67) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Currys from GBX 70 ($0.89) to GBX 58 ($0.74) in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

Currys Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DSITF opened at $0.66 on Friday. Currys has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.77.

About Currys

Currys Plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. The company operates through UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece segments. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

