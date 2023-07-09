Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.98

Shares of Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.98 and traded as high as $3.70. Cytosorbents shares last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 33,292 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $155.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.76.

Cytosorbents ( NASDAQ:CTSO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 87.94% and a negative return on equity of 82.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kathleen P. Bloch purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,907. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTSO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 168,712 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

