D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,393 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $9,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 26,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $147.41 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $155.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

