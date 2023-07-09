D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,210 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $114.61 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $311.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $27,905,950.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,490,231.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,012,544 shares of company stock worth $683,088,896. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.