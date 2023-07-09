D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,557 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $11,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after purchasing an additional 698,784 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,825,000 after acquiring an additional 185,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in PACCAR by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,999,000 after acquiring an additional 145,811 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in PACCAR by 249.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PACCAR by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,604 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,892,936.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,305,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,529 shares of company stock worth $7,062,964. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PACCAR Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. OTR Global cut shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

PCAR opened at $82.31 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $85.18. The company has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.54 and its 200 day moving average is $66.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 16.63%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

