D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $9.18 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,312,614 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,459,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,528,000 after purchasing an additional 190,152 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,032,000 after buying an additional 70,494 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,061,000 after acquiring an additional 104,196 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,818,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,812,000 after acquiring an additional 112,600 shares in the last quarter.

VBR opened at $164.47 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $178.51. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.49 and its 200-day moving average is $161.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

