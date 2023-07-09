D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $9.31 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,178 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $9,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.9% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 69,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 508,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,363,000 after purchasing an additional 58,340 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 36.9% during the first quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $89.77 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.30 and its 200-day moving average is $96.79. The company has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

