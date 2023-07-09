D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $11,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $759,531,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,350 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 168,772.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,852 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,474,000 after acquiring an additional 479,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 197.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 473,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,723,000 after buying an additional 314,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total transaction of $1,012,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,082,458.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,978,986 shares of company stock valued at $660,057,057 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS opened at $315.17 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $389.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $326.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.76 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.21 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.95.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

