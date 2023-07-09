D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 12,171 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 530,779 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,171 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $27,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO opened at $50.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.05. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $131,289.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,067. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $131,289.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,067. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

