D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 22,381 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,381 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 54.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE T opened at $15.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.01. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. HSBC dropped their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.