D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 7,800 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,333 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $9,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 35,375 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 24,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.49, for a total value of $263,112.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,309,165.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.49, for a total value of $263,112.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,309,165.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 818,236 shares of company stock valued at $171,651,074. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $209.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $204.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 551.57, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.76 and its 200 day moving average is $183.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $225.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Loop Capital increased their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

