D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $989,000 Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
Shares of PG stock opened at $148.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $350.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $158.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.38.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.51%.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $754,340.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,184.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,184.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.
About Procter & Gamble
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
