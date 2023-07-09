DA Davidson Increases Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Price Target to $42.00

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CUBI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $32.88 on Thursday. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $41.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Trading of Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $181.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.10 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 19.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 129.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 722.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2,691.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.