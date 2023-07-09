Daniel P. Burkland Sells 8,000 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $658,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 109,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,049,305. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Five9 Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of FIVN stock opened at $80.88 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $120.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.99 and a 200-day moving average of $69.68.
Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $218.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.07 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth about $600,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth about $522,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Five9 by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 436,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Five9 by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,576,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,288,000 after purchasing an additional 81,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.
Five9 Company Profile
Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.
