Daniel P. Burkland Sells 8,000 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $658,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 109,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,049,305. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Five9 Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $80.88 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $120.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.99 and a 200-day moving average of $69.68.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $218.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.07 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

Several analysts recently issued reports on FIVN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth about $600,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth about $522,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Five9 by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 436,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Five9 by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,576,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,288,000 after purchasing an additional 81,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.