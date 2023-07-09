Davidson Trust Co. Has $1.51 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Davidson Trust Co. raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,076 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 1.2% of Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.82.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Price Performance

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIS opened at $88.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.77. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

