Day & Ennis LLC Acquires 270 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Day & Ennis LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 1.1% of Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bancorp Inc ME grew its holdings in AbbVie by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 11,694 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $135.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $239.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.05.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.95%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,711,801.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.