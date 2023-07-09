DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Buys 6,708 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 85.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,563 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.6% of DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock opened at $88.64 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.15 and a 200-day moving average of $96.77. The firm has a market cap of $161.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.82.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

