Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Price Target Raised to GBX 104 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 88 ($1.12) to GBX 104 ($1.32) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Deliveroo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Deliveroo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 144 ($1.83) to GBX 159 ($2.02) in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded Deliveroo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 105 ($1.33) to GBX 110 ($1.40) in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

OTCMKTS DROOF opened at $1.40 on Friday. Deliveroo has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. It connects local consumers, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

