Delta Financial Group Inc. Acquires 167 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,841 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXP. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 5.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in American Express by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in American Express by 207.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the first quarter worth $397,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express stock opened at $169.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.92. The stock has a market cap of $126.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.24%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Stephens reduced their target price on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. 3M reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.22.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

