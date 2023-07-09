Delta Financial Group Inc. Acquires 23,000 Shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)

Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Free Report) by 85.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of CuriosityStream worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CuriosityStream by 960.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17,961 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter valued at $517,000. 7.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

CuriosityStream Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CURI opened at $0.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.27. CuriosityStream Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream ( NASDAQ:CURI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 32.44% and a negative net margin of 58.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John S. Hendricks sold 51,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $53,255.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 703,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,338.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 114,418 shares of company stock valued at $122,496 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on CuriosityStream from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on CuriosityStream from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st.

About CuriosityStream

(Free Report)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, content licensing, brand sponsorship and advertising, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.