Delta Financial Group Inc. Acquires 379 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VHT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $398,176,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,038,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,473,000 after purchasing an additional 201,763 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,178.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,652,000 after purchasing an additional 173,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,102,000 after purchasing an additional 109,491 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $238.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $220.50 and a 1-year high of $259.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $242.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.39.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

