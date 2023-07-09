Delta Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,317 American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Delta Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 62,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,674,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.2% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.5% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 194,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,731,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower stock opened at $195.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.18, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.58. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.24 and a 200-day moving average of $203.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 209.33%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.86.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

