Delta Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 19,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 644,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,312,000 after buying an additional 31,098 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $98.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.50. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $108.24. The stock has a market cap of $67.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

