Delta Financial Group Inc. Buys 41 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,028,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041,425 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $697,398,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 397.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $222,041,000 after acquiring an additional 697,591 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,645,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $418,508,000 after acquiring an additional 659,013 shares during the period. Finally, StonePine Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 695.5% during the first quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 585,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $145,017,000 after acquiring an additional 512,191 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BDX. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of BDX stock opened at $256.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $253.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $72.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $269.06.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

