Delta Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IYF opened at $74.42 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $66.04 and a 52 week high of $82.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.58.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

