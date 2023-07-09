Delta Financial Group Inc. Has $578,000 Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Delta Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO opened at $59.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $258.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

