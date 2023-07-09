Delta Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in 3M by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM opened at $97.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a one year low of $92.38 and a one year high of $152.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.81.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.83.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

