Delta Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 106.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after buying an additional 9,776,533 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,130,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,184,005,000 after buying an additional 110,026 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,390,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,770,496,000 after buying an additional 100,168 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Caterpillar by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,053,000 after buying an additional 969,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,440,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,724,000 after buying an additional 92,360 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.9 %

CAT opened at $245.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 35.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. 92 Resources reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.42.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

